Authorities: Woman missing after jumping from boat

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a woman plunged into a body of water in Mississippi and did not resurface.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says an unidentified woman jumped from a boat and into a body of water near the Aberdeen Lock and Dam on Tuesday.

News outlets report a 911 call was made at 5:10 p.m. after the woman did not resurface.

Cantrell says he does not believe the woman was wearing a life jacket. He says members of the Monroe County Search and Rescue crew are on the scene.

