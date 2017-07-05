Canton Alderman wants to restore Madison County trailer park

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Canton alderman is looking to revamp the Westside Trailer Park.

Alderman Daphne Sims says the trailer park has been riddled with crime and some people are living in deplorable conditions.

The trailer park is located in Madison County, but Sims wants the city to take over and restore the area.

“If you allow the city officials in Canton to maintain the area we will try and clean and bring the area up to code,” said Sims

Bobby Hunter is the pastor of Greater Mt. Levi church across the street from the trailer park.

He agrees with the idea.

“We would be more than able to go across and help them clean it up,” said Hunter.

