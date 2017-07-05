City of Vicksburg gets new leaders for fire, police departments

Published:
Craig Danczyk is named the new fire chief in the City of Vicksburg. (Photo: WJTV

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The police and fire departments for the City of Vicksburg have new leaders.

Milton Moore has been named the city’s police chief, and Craig Danczyk is the new fire chief.

Re-elected Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen decided to go a new direction with leadership.

The new appointments were made and voted on Wednesday morning.

There was a sense of change coming following Mayor Flagg’s inauguration speech Sunday when he criticized the police department, mentioning officers on Facebook and not patrolling. The mayor says he’s confident in his new choices.

Moore and Danczyk will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

