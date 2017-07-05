Jackson Police investigate 30th homicide and shooting on Maria Dr.

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating their 30th homicide.

It happened in the 1500 block of Maria Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a 56-year-old man died after receiving trauma to the head. Autopsy results for the victim are pending.

We’re told that a second man, who was shot at the same location on Maria Drive, is being treated at a hospital in Monroe, Louisiana.

We’re working with Jackson Police to get more information about the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

