Jackson Police investigate 30th homicide and shooting on Maria Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating their 30th homicide.
It happened in the 1500 block of Maria Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a 56-year-old man died after receiving trauma to the head. Autopsy results for the victim are pending.
We’re told that a second man, who was shot at the same location on Maria Drive, is being treated at a hospital in Monroe, Louisiana.
We’re working with Jackson Police to get more information about the investigation.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.