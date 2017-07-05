Madison County sheriff files response to lawsuit that claimed unfair treatment towards Blacks

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County officials and Sheriff Randy Tucker have filed a response to the lawsuit that claimed the sheriff’s department is targeting African Americans.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the complaint in May saying that some deputies are using unconstitutional methods during arrests.

The department denied many of the allegations that were in the lawsuit.

The defendants are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed with their costs. The response to the lawsuit was filed on June 29.

Read the full response to the complaint here.