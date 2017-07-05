Man who ran from Warren County jail turns himself in

Published: Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in custody after running away from the Warren County Jail Wednesday.

Authorities said 26-year-old Jamal Smith turned himself in Thursday morning.

Warren County deputies were searching for him after they said he came to the jail to sign his bond paperwork for an uttering forgery charge.

Sheriff Martin Pace said Smith ran out before authorities could approve the paperwork.

Smith has been booked into the Warren County Jail on the uttering forgery charge. Sheriff Pace said the District Attorney would decide whether to press escape charges.

 

