MHP investigates 3 deadly crashes during 4th of July enforcement period

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Mississippi Highway Patrol has ended Operation “In the Click.”

The initiative was a part of the Fourth of July enforcement period. The operation began June 30, at 6 p.m and troopers ended it Tuesday night.

MHP said they investigated a total three fatal crashes during the holiday period. Those wrecks were in Grenada, Yazoo, and Monroe counties.

On Sunday around  11:32 p.m., MHP  responded to a single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County. A 2001 Chevrolet was headed south on MS 433 when the vehicle left the road and hit a pole.  56-year-old Wilbert  Demus died at the scene.

On Monday, around 11:36 a.m., troopers went to the scene of a deadly crash in Monroe County. Authorities said a 2014 GMC pickup truck hit a tree on MS 8. 53-year-old Michael Watson died a the scene.

The last deadly crash happened in Grenada County. On the Fouth of July, troopers went to a single-vehicle crash on on I-55 South around 6:25 p.m. 31-year-old William Few died at the scene. Troopers said his 1998 BMW left the road, entered the median and rolled over several times.
MHP said they investigated a total of 183 crashes during the enforcement period.

MHP said they saw a reduction in seatbelt citations compared to last year.During the 2016 Fourth of July period, 444 seatbelt citations were issued. This year, only 199 were issued.

 

