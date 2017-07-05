MHSAA not experiencing official shortage

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Federation of High School Associations says only 2 out of 10 officials return for a third year of officiating.

Mississippi High School Activities Association executive director Don Hinton says that isn’t an issue affecting his league.

Hinton says the MHSAA has 3,500 officials for the league’s 17 sports. The association relies on 8 district secretaries throughout the state to recruit and retain those officials.

Hinton also says it comes down to incentives and how the officials are treated.

Click the video above to hear from Hinton about how the MHSAA handles recruitment, retention and the protection of their officials.