JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police made 129 arrests last week during Operation Heat Wave.

The two-day operation was conducted on June 28 and June 29. Authorities were out in areas of the Metro stopping cars, checking licenses and insurance.

Police said 11 of those arrests were for felonies. JPD also investigated 33 DUIs.

Seven firearms were confiscated during the operation. Police also issued 743 traffic violations.