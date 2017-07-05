Pickering: GreenTech Automotive owes Mississippi more than $6M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An automotive company owes the state of Mississippi more millions of dollars.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering said GreenTech Automotive Inc., located in Robinsonville, MS owes the state of Mississippi nearly $5 million and it must be repaid with interest and investigative costs.

Pickering said his office had issued a formal demand totaling $6,360,019.60 to Charles Wang, President and CEO of GreenTech Automotive Inc., which includes the remedies for failure to perform, interest, and recovery costs.

Greentech Automotive Inc. received $3,000,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority on behalf of the Mississippi Industry Incentive Financing Revolving Loan program, and a $2,000,000 loan was also given to Tunica County on behalf of the Board of Supervisors to secure land for the Greentech Automotive production facility.

As a condition of receiving these funds, GreenTech Automotive Inc. agreed to invest $60,000,000 in Tunica County and create 350 new full-time jobs along with several other commitments.

Picker said those terms were ever fulfilled.