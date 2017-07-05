Suspect wanted for leaving scene of crash in Canton that left 1 dead

Related Coverage Head-on crash in Canton leaves 1 dead

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton Police are looking for a man who they said left the scene of a deadly head-on collision.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Antonio Dominquez Chavez of Canton.

The coroner told WJTV that 37-year-old Shernisha Nicole Grant died at the scene of a crash that happened Saturday night on West Peace Street.

Grant was driving a Chevy Impala. Police said a Chevrolet Avalanche was the other vehicle involved in the collision. Police said a man got out a vehicle and got into a red truck and left the scene.

Chavez is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chavez, contact police.