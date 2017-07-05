UPDATE: Choctaw woman killed in Jones County

Related Coverage Police investigating possible murder in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Choctaw Police Department continue to investigate the death of a Choctaw female in the Bogue Homa Community.

July 1st, CPD responded to a call in the community around 1:30 a.m. and found 28-year-old Cassidy Shoemake fatally assaulted, according to Director of Public Information for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Misty Deifuss.

“Her partner 33-year-old Choctaw male Stuart Nickey, was apprehended at the scene,” said Deifuss in a press release.

Nickey was arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of child abuse, possession of Marijuana, intoxication and resisting arrest, according to authorities.

He is currently being held without bond.