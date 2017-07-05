West Nile Virus case reported in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a case of West Nile Virus in Rankin County.

This is the second case reported this year in the state of Mississippi.

A case was reported earlier this year in Forrest County.

“While WNV can occur any time of the year, we are now in peak season when most cases occur. Additionally, we continue to identify mosquitoes from many areas in the state that have tested positive for West Nile, so now is time to really take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when going outdoors,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

In previous years, WNV has been reported from all parts of the state. All Mississippians are potentially at risk – not just the areas where cases are reported.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Below are some tips to protect yourself and your environment from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.