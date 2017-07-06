2 Hinds County deputies injured in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Hinds County deputies are recovering after being injured in a crash Wednesday evening.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said the crash involved a patrol car and a box truck.

We’re told the vehicles were headed west on I-20 approaching the Clinton city limits around 7:45 p.m. when the crash happened.

Luke said the patrol car was in the left lane and the truck was in the right lane. The preliminary investigation indicates that the box truck crossed in front of the deputy – attempting to get into the emergency turnaround, which caused the collision.

One of the deputies was released from the hospital Thursday morning. Luke said the other deputy is still at the hospital and that she may have to undergo surgery Thursday.