HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A body was found inside of an SUV in the parking lot of a dermatology clinic in Hattiesburg on Thursday.

Hattiesburg Police responded to the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg on Asbury Circle Thursday morning.

Police said a man was found dead inside of a Mercedes-Benz SUV at the clinic. The coroner tells WHLT that the body might have been in the vehicle for a week.

The SUV has a Tennessee license plate. Authorities are still investigating.