George County inmate dies while working on garbage truck

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:
Robert Prine, Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Corrections

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A state inmate is dead, after being injured by a vehicle while working Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Robert Prine, 42, was working on a garbage truck in Lucedale. He was standing on the back of the stopped truck when he was fatally injured on Old Highway 63.

Another inmate was also on the truck garbage truck. He was treated at a local hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections say the inmate work crew is suspended during the investigation. We’re told a corrective plan of action is also pending.

Prine, was serving 10 years at the George County Community Work Center for grand larceny and nonresidential burglary in Marion County.

