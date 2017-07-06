Insurance agent arrested on wire fraud charges

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — A Byram woman charged with two counts of wire fraud.

36-year-old Kasandra Michelle Floyd turned herself into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, Floyd who is a licensed Mississippi insurance agent is accused of producing fake copies of Safeway Insurance Company insurance cards. She allegedly transmitted them by wire across county lines for others to use the cards in court as proof of insurance.

Authorities set her bond at $15,000.

If convicted of both counts, Floyd faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.