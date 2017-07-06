Lumumba attends first city council meeting as Jackson mayor

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thursday the Jackson City Council elected Charles Tillman president and Melvin Priester Jr. as vice president.

Newly installed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also announced some of his staff members.

Dr. Robert Blaine will serve as chief administrative officer — after being approved by the council and Keyshia Sanders, who already works for the city, will serve as constituent services manager.

“She’s been under several administrations,” Mayor Lumumba said. “She was in Yarber’s administration. She was in my father’s administration and at the very least, Harvey Johnson’s administration.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s