Lumumba attends first city council meeting as Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thursday the Jackson City Council elected Charles Tillman president and Melvin Priester Jr. as vice president.

Newly installed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also announced some of his staff members.

Dr. Robert Blaine will serve as chief administrative officer — after being approved by the council and Keyshia Sanders, who already works for the city, will serve as constituent services manager.

“She’s been under several administrations,” Mayor Lumumba said. “She was in Yarber’s administration. She was in my father’s administration and at the very least, Harvey Johnson’s administration.”