Manhunt underway in West Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A manhunt is underway in West Jackson. According to Pearl Police Lieutenant Brian McGairty, officers have been searching for Christopher Birtfield since 7:30 p.m.

Officials say Birtfield was spotted and identified near Fox Run Apartments in Pearl.

WJTV was told that he fled from an officer who was trying to stop him near HWY 80.

Officials are searching for Birtfield near Prosperity Street in Jackson.

Lt. McGairty says Birtfield has warrants for domestic assault, stalking, along with other traffic warrants.