MBN arrests dozens in drug roundup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A multi-county drug raid leads to dozens of people bars within a few hours Thursday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics along with local law enforcement led the roundup.

Law enforcement had 65 warrants to issue and now nearly 50 people are behind bars.

The roundup happened in Copiah, Lincoln, Walthall, Lawrence, and Jeff Davis counties.

We’re told the suspects are charged with having opioids and other drugs like meth.

MBN Director John Dowdy says operations like this are just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is a multi-faceted approach that we’re taking from education and training to trying to get some regulations put in place to control the prescribing habits of the medical community, treatment options that would be available to individuals and an aggressive enforcement approach when we saw today.”