Missing Leake County Man

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Have you seen him? The Leake County Sheriff’s Office need your assistance in locating a missing man.

Jimmie Harmon is a 70 year old black male from Thomastown area of Leake County, Mississippi. Mr. Harmon was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, July 3rd.

He may be travelling in his yellow 2005 GMC Canyon Crew cab truck with Attala County MS license plates.

If you have any information on Mr. Harmon or see a vehicle that matches this description, please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.