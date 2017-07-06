Mississippi prison officials probe inmate death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A 35-year-old inmate serving 30 years for multiple convictions, including burglary and escape, has died in prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Wednesday that Johnny Hall Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead shortly after 6:35 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and an investigation.

Hall was sentenced in January 2006 and February 2008 for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and in March 2014 for jail escape and fleeing law enforcement all in Pearl River County, and in February 2016 for attempted jail escape in Lauderdale County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)