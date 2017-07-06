Mississippi State Representative Alex Monsour retiring

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — State Representative Alex Monsour is stepping down from his position.

The Republican who represents Issaquena, Warren, and Yazoo counties in District 54 announced his retirement Thursday.

The House Information Office said that Monsour was recently sworn in as the new South Ward Alderman for the City of Vicksburg. His retirement was effective on July 2.

“After reviewing the Attorney General’s opinion, I have decided to resign from my seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives,” said Monsour. “This was a tough decision for me to make, but ultimately it is the best thing for the citizens of Vicksburg and for me. By leaving the House, I will be able to devote all my time and energy to my new position as South Ward Alderman.

“I am very thankful of my time in the House and truly considered myself blessed to have served the citizens of District 54 in this capacity,” Monsour said.

Monsour was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2008.

Governor Phil Bryant will determine when a special election for House District 54 will be held at a later date.