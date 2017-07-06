Pike County nurse practitioner arrested in opioid investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested a Pike County nurse practitioner in an opioid investigation.

MBN said 59-year-old Susan Lorraine Duncan is being charged for having possession of more than 2,500 dosage units of tramadol 50 mg.

Agents said they seized 6,000 dosage units of the schedule IV controlled substance from Duncan along with a hand gun.

MBN Director John Dowdy said Duncan was taken to the Pike County Jail, where she was booked and held pending an initial appearance.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Board of Nursing, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pike County Sheriff Department and Southwest Narcotics Task Force assisted the MBN, Director Dowdy said.