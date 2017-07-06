Puppies found in garbage bag recovering at foster home

Related Coverage Puppies found in garbage bag in Oktibbeha County rescued

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The three little puppies that were found in a garbage bag by deputies on the side of the road are doing well.

The Oktibbeha County Humane Society tells WJTV that Opie, Andy, and Barney, are adjusting well to their foster home.

The Humane Society said the sheriff’s department named the puppies after some of the character’s from the TV comedy Andy Griffith Show!

Oktibbeha County deputies found three puppies in a garbage bag on the side Horseshoe Circle Tuesday. The sheriff’s department posted a photo of the puppies on its Facebook page. Authorities said it was 92 degrees outside at that time.

The Humane Society said they have dozens of other animals that have similar stories that need to be adopted. Get more information on their website.

