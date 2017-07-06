Victim’s car found in Louisiana; Police still searching for Maria Drive homicide suspect

Related Coverage JPD searching for suspect in Maria Drive homicide investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The car Jackson Police were searching for in connection with a homicide investigation has been located in Louisiana.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department said they recovered the stolen 2001 Ford Taurus early Thursday morning on US 80 at the Peachland Trailer Park. Officers are still searching for the suspect, 25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson.He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The vehicle belonged to the victim, 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner. Jackson Police said Turner died from trauma to the head.

Officers went to the home on Maria Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning to respond to the incident.

A second man, who was shot at the same location on Maria Drive, is being treated at a hospital in Monroe, Louisiana, according to Commander Jones.

Anyone with information concerning Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement officers. A reward is also being offered for information on his arrest.

