Woman arrested for allegedly using forged checks from assisted living center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –A woman is arrested on one count of uttering forgery in Greenville.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood 43-year-old Ludie Mae Hicks was arrested at her home Friday.

Authorities said she allegedly produced several forged checks in 2016 at the Greenville Walmart, totaling more than $1,000. The checks were fraudulent but listed the account numbers affiliated with the Mississippi Care Center of Greenville. Hicks was booked into the Washington County Jail.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.