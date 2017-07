JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The third annual ‘You Gotta Believe’ football camp has many former Ole Miss players as instructors, including Evan Engram, Donte Moncrief, Cody Core and Senquez Golson.

The camp is put together by former Rebels John and Robert Ratliff.

