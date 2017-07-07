Academy Sports store coming to Madison

Madison, Miss. (WJTV) — An Academy Sports + Outdoors store is set to open in Spring 2018 at the intersection of Main Street and Welch Farms Road in Madison. Alan Hoops, Director of Environment and Design for the City of Madison, says it’s just one of several developments, “Adjacent to them will be a Hobby Lobby store and the developer has a master plan that shows more retail and some other uses along that street.”

Hoops says, at last check, 90 houses were also under construction. A Marriot Courtyard hotel is expected to open on the west side of the Interstate 55 at Highway 463 next year. “So we’ve got quite a bit of construction going on,” says Hoops.

WJTV reached out to Academy Sports + Outdoors corporate office for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

In order to keep up with the growth, Hoops says a road connecting Main Street and Madison Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of the year to funnel more traffic through the area.