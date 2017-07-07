Alex Deaton pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery in Kansas

PRATT COUNTY, Kansas (WJTV) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and committing several other crimes in multiple states appeared in court in Kansas Friday.

According to KSN-TV, Alex Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Deaton appeared before a judge in Pratt County District Court for his arraignment.

We’re told the charges of theft of property and the charge of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement were dismissed.

Deaton was wanted for murder in the death of his 30-year-old girlfriend, Heather Robinson. She was found dead in her apartment at the Vineyard at Castlewoods on February 24, 2017.

Authorities said Deaton went on the run and committed other crimes after he left the state of Mississippi.

New Mexico authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk. The victims were shot during the struggle.

On March 1, Deaton was captured after a fiery crash in Kansas. Troopers said they tried to stop a Cadillac that was headed eastbound on I-70 near Dorrance. Authorities tried to stop the car because it matched the description that was given following a shooting that happened at a convenience store in Pratt County.

Troopers said Deaton didn’t stop and drove off at a high-speed rate. The suspect crashed, and the car caught fire.

Deaton is now being sent to Larned State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the Kansas crimes in October.

Deaton will also have to face other charges. He’s accused of shooting a woman who was jogging in the Castlewoods neighborhood in Brandon, Miss. He’s also accused of the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter. She was found dead at Dixon Baptist Church on the night of February 23 in Neshoba County.

