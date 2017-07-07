HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Work is underway on the Byram-Clinton Corridor Project.

Hinds County District 4 Supervisor Mike Morgan posted an update about the project on his Facebook Page.

He said the general contractor and engineers briefed the board Wednesday. Morgan said for the next six months, most of the activity will involve removing trees and preparing the area for construction.

This segment of the corridor will run from the Kroger in Byram to Parks Road and will have four lanes with a median.

Morgan said the only effect on traffic during this phase of the project would be from equipment coming and going from the site.

The ultimate plan is for the road to end at I-20 at the Norrell Road interchange, which is close to the Continental site.