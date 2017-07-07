Family of Canton woman who was killed in crash speaks out

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The mother of the Sharnisha Grant is speaking out.

Grant was killed in a head-on collision on Peace St in Canton. Detectives say Antonio Chavez was the driver of the other vehicle. We’re told he got into another car and took off.

Grant’s mother, Rosie Grant-Brooks, is demanding Chavez to turn himself in.

“I forgive you, but you took something from us that can’t be replaced,” said Brooks.

Police say Chavez was arrested in 2008 for statutory rape.

Detectives believe he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash because he had left a party.

Brooks says Sharnisha was her first born. A connection that couldn’t be matched.

“I am going to miss her kind spirit and her heart,” said Brooks. “I’m going to miss talking to her, I would talk to her everyday.”

Grant leaves behind three children.

If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call Canton Police.