Man arrested in stolen vehicle after police pursuit

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is jailed after an early morning police pursuit down Lakeland Drive.

Flowood Police tell WJTV that 22-year-old Demarques Leon Smith is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and speeding in a work zone.

Police said they were pursing a stolen vehicle on Lakeland Drive and Hugh Ward around 3:39 a.m. Friday

The vehicle was reported stolen in Clinton.

Officers said the driver was traveling down Lakeland Drive at 104 miles per hour.

Flowood police chased the vehicle into Jackson. The pursuit ended near Lakeland Drive and Cool Papa Bell Drive in Jackson.