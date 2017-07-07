Maria Drive murder suspect arrested in Louisiana; 2nd person charged with accessory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man wanted in connection with a Jackson murder investigation is arrested in Louisiana.

25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson was taken into custody Thursday evening, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department.

A second suspect, J’Marcus Moore was also taken into custody.

Authorities said Wilson is charged with murder, auto theft, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s department said they received a tip that Wilson might be at the Peachland Mobile Home Paron on Highway 80, which is west of Ruston Louisiana.

U.S. Marshals and other agencies went to the scene and found him at a home there. Law enforcement officers said Wilson was initially reluctant to present himself until they used a K-9 officer; The sheriff’s department said Wilson came out of the back of the home and was taken into custody.

He was wanted in connection to a crime that left one person dead and another one injured in Jackson.

Wednesday, Jackson Police officers said 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner died from trauma to the head. A second person was shot at the same location at a Maria Drive. He was taken to a hospital in Louisiana.

Authorities said Moore was arrested for his involvement in this incident. Jackson Police said he is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and auto theft.

The two will be extradited to Mississippi.