MDE announces lottery for Education Scholarship Accounts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Education announced its plans for a lottery to award dozens of special needs scholarships.

MDE said the lottery would be on July 14.

They plan on awarding 58 Education Scholarship Accounts for the upcoming school year.

THe ESA program provides scholarships to parents of students with disabilities who want to remove their child from a public school to seek educational services elsewhere. ESA recipients are eligible to be reimbursed up to $6,494 in 2017-18 for the cost of private educational services.

To participate in the ESA program:

the applicant must be a Mississippi resident;

the student must have had an active Individualized Education Program (IEP) within five years of the date of application; and

the parent must sign an agreement to adhere to the rules of participation.

Parents who are accepted into the program will be reimbursed quarterly after submission of a reimbursement request with proper documentation of expenses incurred. Funds can also be paid quarterly directly to an educational service provider if approved by the parent.

For more information, visit MDE’s website or call the MDE Office of Special Education at 601-359-3498.