Petition filed in case against Gov. Phil Bryant over House Bill 1523

WJTV Published:
Photo Courtesy: AP Images

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Bryant regarding House Bill 1523 are seeking a rehearing.

The Campaign for Southern Equality said the petition was filed Thursday.

Last month, a judge panel decided that the plaintiffs did not have the standing to challenge the bill, which is commonly referred to as the Religious Objections Law.

The law allows merchants and government employees to cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s decision that had blocked the law before it could take effect last July.

Read the petition here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s