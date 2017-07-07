Power pole comes down in South Jackson, shuts off power for 100 customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A power pole fell across a South Jackson street in the middle of a sunny day.

The people on Chapman Drive say they’ve never seen the power pole wobble or show signs of falling. But, around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, they heard a loud ‘boom’ and saw the pole come inches away from touching the ground. It blocked traffic in both directions and kept some neighbors from leaving their homes.

“This doesn’t make sense. This is like live wires. The transformer is leaking gas. You can actually smell it,” Theresa Sims said.

At one point, power was off for about hundred people. Neighbors called WJTV upset because it took nearly three hours for Entergy to get a crew to the pole.

“No one had come. My son said everyone in the neighborhood had called to let them know that the lights were out and that the pole was down,” Sims said.

With no splinters showing, the pole looks like it snapped under ground or broke lose from the ground.

We normally bring you stories about downed power lines during severe weather, but this happened on a bright day.

“The one right beside it is leaning. So I don’t know if the strength from that one pulling…by them both being connected, it pulled that one as well,” Sims questioned.

Neighbors want to know how something like this could have happened.

An Entergy spokesperson tells us they believe a vehicle snagged a line and brought it down. However, they’re not 100 percent sure that’s what caused it to fall.

We’re told Entergy inspects poles annually. But if there’s a complaint about a pole and they find a problem, they will replace it.

According to Entergy’s website, four customers are still waiting for power to be restored. It says they should have power by midnight.