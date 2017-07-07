Residents to vote on Hinds County school bond in August

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — In August, some voters will head to the polls to make a decision about a school bond for the Hinds County School District.

Voters who are registered at the following precincts are affected: Byram 1, Byram 2, Byram 3, Old Byram, Bolton, Brownsville, Dry Grove, Cayuga, Edwards, Raymond 1 & 2, Utica 1 & 2, Chapel Hill, Terry 1 & 2, Springridge, Learned, and St. Thomas.

Hinds County officials said the vote would take place on August 15.

Residents who vote in the above precincts will decide on a school bond issue for additional funds that would be used for these schools: Bolton Edwards, Byram Middle, Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, Raymond Elementary, Raymond High, Terry High, and Utica schools as well as other buildings throughout the District.

For those who aren’t registered to vote and would like to participate in this election, the deadline to register is July 14, 2017.

WJTV 12 has reached out to the school district about what the bond entails. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Get information on voter registration on the Secretary of State’s Office.

If you are already a registered voter in Hinds County, officials are asking that you check your voter status to ensure that you are indeed an active voter by calling the Hinds County Election Commission at 601.968.6555. You may also reach the Hinds County Election Commission for a sample ballot.