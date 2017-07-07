Several arrested in Hinds County prostitution bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department had a major bust overnight.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke said the Vice Narcotics Undercover Division were investigating an ad on Backpage.

We’re told a massage parlor advertised it services, and one of the women working there offered to have sex with an undercover officer.

Deputies said eight women went to jail. We are told one of them was wearing an ankle bracelet.

The women were from Corinth, Memphis, Tennessee and Slidell, Louisiana.

Major Luke said they were allegedly using a building on Keele Street with partitioned off rooms similar to a hotel.