Witness: Car hits 18-wheeler & catches fire

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders went to the scene of a fiery crash on Highway 49 Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell WJTV that a car hit the back of an 18-wheeler and caught fire. We’re told people on the scene helped get those inside out of the car.

The crash happened near Highway 49 and West County Line Road.

Hinds County deputies and Pocahontas Volunteer firefighters were on the scene.

The people in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.