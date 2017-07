JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation downed lines are causing traffic backups along I-55.

The north and southbound lanes are seeing delays near the Savannah Street and Daniel Lake areas in Jackson.

Officials are on the scene at this time working to clear the roadway.

According to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, a dump truck hit some power lines causing them to fall. There have been no reported injuries.