Four Mississippi counties will pay $75,000 to settle a lawsuit

By Published: Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Four Mississippi counties will pay $75,000 in settling a lawsuit by two men who were jailed for months in Scott County without being indicted or getting court-appointed lawyers.
Will Allen, a lawyer for the counties, says Scott, Leake, Neshoba and Newton counties will pay the money.
U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate approved the settlement last month, with the counties agreeing to appoint lawyers for poor defendants immediately after their arrest and to consider alternatives to money bail.
Plaintiffs Josh Bassett and Octavious Burks will receive money as part of the settlement. The two sued in 2014.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the MacArthur Justice Center pursued the suit, alleging poor people are being unfairly jailed because they can’t afford bail. They also sought changes in appointing public defenders.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s