House fire in Yazoo City leaves one woman dead

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) — A house fire early Sunday morning on Prentiss Avenue in Yazoo City has left one woman dead.

The Yazoo City Fire Department first responded to the call at 3:54 AM. A man and his wife were inside their home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters successfully rescued the husband, but after an hour of fighting the fire, the wife was found in the bedroom of the residence.

No personal information has been released on the victims. The woman’s body was taken to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Yazoo City Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.