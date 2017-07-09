Man arrested for hit and run along Natchez Trace Parkway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJTV) — 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III of Franklin, Tennessee has now been arrested after a video of him hitting a biker on the Natchez Trace Parkway was uploaded to the internet. Neely fled from the scene.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at around 11 AM, near the Parkway’s northernmost end in Williamson County, Tennessee.

WARNING: Content and language may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The victim was identified as Tyler Noe. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Neely, driving the Volvo, can be clearly seen hitting Noe and leaving the scene.

Neely was arrested on numerous charges including Reckless Endangerment (Felony), Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Immediately Notify of Accident, and Failure to Render Aid. He was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center. U.S. Park Rangers will meet with the United States Attorney’s Office next week to consider additional federal charges.

Marshall Grant Neely III (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)