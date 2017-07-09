Natural gas supplier will see bills rise about 3 percent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Customers of Mississippi’s second-largest natural gas supplier will see bills rise about 3 percent.
The Public Service Commission approved a rate increase Thursday for Houston-based Centerpoint Energy.
A typical residential customer will see their bill rise by $1.21 a month to $40.34, according to regulatory documents, including a 60-cent increase in the monthly base charge.
CenterPoint’s total revenue from all customers is expected to rise by nearly $2.3 million. The money will cover spending on pipe, equipment and software replacement.
The company has about 124,000 customers in Mississippi, including coastal cities, parts of suburban Jackson, Oxford, Laurel, McComb and Brookhaven.
Commissioners also approved plans for a separate CenterPoint rate increase to pay for an energy efficiency program. That will cost average residential customers another 11 cents per month.

