5 killed in Leflore County Plane Crash

UPDATE: Authorities are reporting at least five of nine people are dead in the plane crash. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Leflore County, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a plane crashe in Leflore County.
We’re told the C-130 went down in a field on the Leflore County/Sunflower County line.
Right now authorities are still working to account for all those on the plane.
This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.