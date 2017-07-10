5 killed in Leflore County Plane Crash

Five killed in plane crash

UPDATE: Authorities are reporting at least five of nine people are dead in the plane crash. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Leflore County, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a plane crashe in Leflore County.

We’re told the C-130 went down in a field on the Leflore County/Sunflower County line.

Right now authorities are still working to account for all those on the plane.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.

