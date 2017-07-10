Byram officer cuts woman’s grass

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — A Byram police officer’s kindness is being praised.

A woman captured Officer Keith Williams mowing a woman’s yard in the hot sun.

WJTV talked with the person who took the photo. The daughter of the woman who lives there said her mom was cutting the grass when the officer noticed and insisted on taking over.

“She was cutting the grass,” said Monet Jackson, “She does it every other weekend, and so he pulled up, and he was stopped at that stop sign over there. He was just watching her cut the yard, and it was like it had to be like 90 degrees, so he just offered to help finish it for her.”

