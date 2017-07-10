Ice Cream Safari at the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This year, WJTV will be serving PandaBerry Cheesecake ice cream for the Ice Cream Safari at the Jackson Zoo.

The event will be held July 15, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Be sure to stop by and greet Tucker the Red Panda and our Celebrity Scoopers: Melanie Christopher, Byron Brown, Ken South, Kelly Scott, Grant Garland, and Christana Kay!

Add $4 to your admission to get into the event!

This is the 23rd year for Ice Cream Safari. This is also a Caring for Mississippi event.

 

 

