JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting on Crawford Street.

Officers said two men were shot Monday afternoon.

Police said it is possible the two who were injured shot at each other; they are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

JPD on scene of double shooting, 800 blk. of Crawford St. Two males shot, both stable. Both victims possibly shot one another. More to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 10, 2017