62-year-old man shot in the stomach in Jackson; 1 in custody

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to Police Commander Tyree Jones, a 62-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Monday around 2 p.m.

We’re told the shooting happened on Grand Avenue. Police said the victim was ended up near Hemlock Street and 4th Avenue and was taken to the hospital.

We’re told he is in critical condition. Commander Jones said one person is in custody.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s