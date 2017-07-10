62-year-old man shot in the stomach in Jackson; 1 in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to Police Commander Tyree Jones, a 62-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Monday around 2 p.m.

We’re told the shooting happened on Grand Avenue. Police said the victim was ended up near Hemlock Street and 4th Avenue and was taken to the hospital.

We’re told he is in critical condition. Commander Jones said one person is in custody.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.